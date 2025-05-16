A woman from the low country participated in Carla Hall’s cooking competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A proud Lowcountry chef is gaining national attention as she competes for a life-changing opportunity in a cooking competition hosted by celebrity chef and TV personality Carla Hall. Rhudine Washington, a Charleston native, is one of just 12 contestants battling it out in the “Favorite Chef” competition, with hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

From Home Cook to National Spotlight

Washington’s culinary journey began at home. As a stay-at-home mom, she found joy in cooking for her family. “It brings me so much joy,” she shared in her online competition bio. Her passion for food runs deep, rooted in family and tradition.

“I learned to cook from my parents. We owned a restaurant when I was a child,” she said. Her mother also cooked for a local HeadStart program, further inspiring her love for preparing hearty, soulful dishes.

A Taste of Gullah Geechee Tradition

Washington’s signature dish is Okra Soup, a treasured recipe in the Gullah Geechee corridor, a cultural region that spans the coastal South and preserves deep African-American heritage. “I recently taught my youngest daughter to make this dish so we can continue our traditions,” Washington said, emphasizing how important it is to preserve cultural recipes across generations.

Her story resonates with many in the Lowcountry, where food is not just a meal—it’s a celebration of family, community, and heritage.

What’s at Stake?

The Favorite Chef competition is more than just bragging rights. The winner will earn:

A two-page feature in Taste of Home magazine

A cash prize

The opportunity to cook alongside Carla Hall in New York City

The contest brings together both professional chefs and passionate home cooks, celebrating the diversity and creativity of culinary talent across the country.

Voting Details

Fans can vote for Rhudine Washington by visiting her official contestant page on the Favorite Chef website.

Voting for the semi-finals ends Thursday, May 22, so time is running out for supporters to help push her through to the next round.

In addition to highlighting rising culinary stars, the competition also serves a greater purpose—supporting the James Beard Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on promoting good food for good through scholarships, leadership programs, and advocacy.

Rhudine Washington’s journey from home kitchen to national cooking contest is a testament to passion, tradition, and the power of storytelling through food. Her commitment to keeping Gullah Geechee recipes alive and sharing them with future generations is already a win for Charleston and the wider Lowcountry community. Now, with support from her hometown and beyond, she’s just a few votes away from the next big step in her culinary dream.

