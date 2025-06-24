A state grant is obtained by Tom Conley Park to finance the first LED marquee sign

Ladson, S.C. – For the first time in its decades-long history, Tom Conley Park is receiving state funding, marking a milestone moment for a beloved ballfield that has been powered by volunteers and community support since the 1960s. The park has secured a PARD (Parks and Recreation Development Fund) grant, approved by Berkeley County and the state delegation, to help improve its facilities.

A New Chapter for Tom Conley Park

The PARD grant will go toward the installation of an LED marquee sign at the entrance of the park, which will be the first of its kind. Tommy Newell, the park leader and Berkeley County Councilman, believes the new sign will be a vital communication tool for the park.

“This particular PARD grant request that was approved by the state delegation is extremely instrumental to inform the public of when ball registrations are open and when they’re closed, whenever we have events out there,” Newell said.

Keeping the Community Informed

The marquee will also help keep Tom Conley Park at the forefront of residents’ minds, especially in a fast-growing area surrounded by neighborhoods and a nearby middle school. The sign will be a daily reminder that youth sports are alive and well in the community.

The park has been an important part of Ladson for decades, providing a space for children to engage in sports and other activities. The installation of the marquee is just the beginning of a broader effort to revitalize the park and continue its mission of providing accessible recreational opportunities for families.

A Deeper Meaning for Volunteers

For long-time volunteer Frank Longello, the approval of the grant holds more significance. He explained that Tom Conley Park has always been a place where people, regardless of their financial situation, could participate in youth sports. The park has kept membership fees low and ensured that uniform and registration costs were affordable, making it accessible to as many children as possible.

“It always reached out to help people that didn’t have the money to get involved in other places. Membership was kept low. Uniform registration costs were kept low. And it never ran on a lot of money,” Longello said.

Looking to the Future

The new marquee sign is expected to be installed later this year, but it is just one small step in the larger effort to continue improving Tom Conley Park. Leaders hope that the new sign will draw more attention to the park’s activities and help keep kids active, connected, and engaged in their community for years to come.

