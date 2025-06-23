A sold-out crowd witnessed the Charleston Battery’s thrilling 4-1 win over Phoenix

CHARLESTON, S.C. (June 21, 2025) — The Charleston Battery delivered a sensational 4-1 victory over Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night, marking a powerful performance in front of a sold-out crowd at Patriots Point. Leading the charge for the Battery was Arturo Rodríguez, who netted two goals, alongside MD Myers’ opener and a stunning goal from Houssou Landry, who scored from midfield to cap off the commanding win. With Juan David Torres contributing two assists, he now leads the league in assists.

This match, a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Final, was the Battery’s chance for redemption after a heart-wrenching penalty shootout loss to Phoenix. And they seized it, taking control early and maintaining dominance throughout the match.

Early Lead for Charleston

The Battery wasted no time in taking control of the match. In the 8th minute, MD Myers opened the scoring for Charleston, perfectly timing his run between Phoenix’s center-backs to receive a sharp through ball from Juan David Torres. Myers finished the play with a calm, first-time strike past Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky to give Charleston a 1-0 lead. This goal marked Myers’ 11th of the season across all competitions and his 8th in the USL Championship.

Phoenix Responds, But Charleston Strikes Back

Phoenix managed to level the score in the 37th minute, when Hope Avayevu found the back of the net, bringing the match to 1-1. However, the Battery’s response was swift. Just before the break, Arturo Rodríguez restored the lead for Charleston in the 44th minute. Torres again provided the assist with a perfect through ball, and Rodríguez calmly slotted the ball past Rakovsky at the left post. This goal marked Rodríguez’s second of the game, and Torres’ 7th assist of the season, further solidifying his place as the league’s assist leader.

Charleston Dominates the Second Half

The second half saw Charleston continuing to apply pressure. Rodríguez came close again, sending a shot just wide of the target, while Torres was denied twice by Rakovsky in the 56th minute. Phoenix did manage to create a few chances, but Luis Zamudio was solid in goal, making a routine save on a Charlie Dennis free kick in the 65th minute.

In the 77th minute, Rodríguez completed his brace to give Charleston a 3-1 advantage. A well-timed low cross from Cal Jennings was met with a clever touch from Myers, who laid it off for Rodríguez to score through Rakovsky’s legs.

Landry Seals the Win with a Spectacular Goal

As the game neared its end, Houssou Landry put the exclamation point on Charleston’s dominant performance with a stunning goal from the halfway line in the 88th minute. After Leland Archer won possession in the defensive third, Landry launched a powerful shot from midfield, catching Rakovsky off his line and sending the ball into the top corner to make it 4-1.

This marked Landry’s third goal of the season, and his second in the last three games, capping off a night full of great performances.

Team Effort and Key Performances

Despite conceding 65% possession to Phoenix, the Battery were more efficient with the ball, recording 16 shots and 8 shots on target compared to Phoenix’s 11 shots and 4 shots on target. The Battery’s defensive line also stood strong, with Joey Akpunonu leading the game with 7 clearances and Graham Smith making his first appearance since April 5.

In terms of individual efforts, Rodríguez’s brace and Landry’s spectacular long-range goal were standout moments. Torres’s two assists placed him firmly in the lead for the Championship Golden Playmaker race, while Akpunonu and Zamudio played key roles in shutting down Phoenix’s attacks.

Coach Pirmann and Player Reactions

Coach Ben Pirmann praised his team’s resilience after a tough few weeks: “It speaks highly of our players’ character. To come back home, deal with injuries, and dominate like that was excellent. It shows the trust and work ethic we have as a team.”

Rodríguez reflected on his multi-goal performance: “I’m really happy with the result. We’ve been working really hard, and the team trusts each other. When we play as one, everything comes together smoothly.”

Battery’s Standing in the League

With the 4-1 win, the Charleston Battery improved their record to 10W-3L-1D (31 points), putting them level on points with Louisville but second in the table due to tiebreakers. The team also boasts a league-leading +17 goal differential.

What’s Next?

The Battery will look to keep the momentum going when they head to South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, June 28. They will return home on Sunday, July 6, to host North Carolina FC in a nationally televised Independence Day weekend match. Tickets are now available for the match via SeatGeek.com.

