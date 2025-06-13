“A powerful legacy”: Mother Emanuel has had a lasting influence on Charleston

Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Charleston, South Carolina, is more than just a place of worship. It’s a symbol of hope, strength, and community for many African Americans. With roots that go back more than 200 years, the church has stood through slavery, earthquakes, civil rights battles, and even a tragic mass shooting. Let’s take a look at its deep history and lasting legacy.

A Church Born from the Struggles of Enslaved People

In 1818, a group of Black residents in Charleston formed their own church. At that time, most of them were enslaved and had no control over their lives. But they wanted the freedom to worship in their own way. So, they started what was then called the African Church.

Dr. Bernard Powers, a historian, says this was a bold move. “These people were mainly enslaved,” he said. “They wanted to control their religious destiny.”

Facing Persecution and Threats

From the start, the church faced danger. White authorities were afraid the church might spark rebellion. Police arrested and fined members, and some were even whipped. But the church members never gave up. They continued to meet and pray in secret. Their determination was strong and unbreakable.

A Community Center Through the Years

As time passed, Mother Emanuel became the heart of Charleston’s Black community. Leaders like Booker T. Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke there. The church also supported striking hospital workers and hosted important civil rights meetings.

People like Malcolm Graham, now a city leader in Charlotte, remember growing up in the church. “Every Sunday morning, my mom would wake us up early to go to church,” he said. “It’s where I learned my values.”

Cynthia Hurd: A Lifelong Member

Cynthia Hurd, Malcolm’s sister, loved the church deeply. She was the first in her family to attend a four-year college and became a librarian. Her passion for books and helping others made her a well-known figure in Charleston. Mother Emanuel was her second home.

Rev. DePayne Middleton Doctor: New but Loved

Rev. DePayne Middleton Doctor was new to the church in 2015, but she quickly became part of the family. Her daughter, Kaylin Doctor-Stancil, said her mom was excited to make the church her spiritual home.

“They accepted her with open arms,” Kaylin said. “She wanted to be a part of that community.”

The Night That Changed Everything

On June 17, 2015, Cynthia, DePayne, and others were attending a Bible study at Mother Emanuel when a gunman walked in. He was welcomed by the group. But in a horrible act of hate, he opened fire and killed nine people. The tragedy shocked the world.

Malcolm Graham had spoken to Cynthia just the day before. They were making plans to visit another sister who had been diagnosed with cancer. But that visit never happened.

Honoring the Emanuel Nine

Today, Cynthia, DePayne, and the seven others who died are remembered as “The Emanuel Nine.” Their story is one of faith, community, and the power of standing strong even in the face of hate.

Mother Emanuel AME Church is more than a building—it’s a symbol of courage and unity. From its early days during slavery to the modern-day fight for justice, the church has always stood for what’s right. It reminds us that even in the darkest times, love and faith can light the way forward.

SOURCE