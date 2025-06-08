A New York City-based frozen yogurt shop has opened a location in the Point Hope community

Charleston, S.C. – 16 Handles, a New York City-based frozen yogurt shop, has officially opened its doors in the Point Hope Community. Known for its trendy and unique flavors such as Dubai Chocolate, Black Matcha, and Mango Lassi, 16 Handles celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, May 31, at 654 Hopewell Drive, Suite 105.

A Fun and Flavorful Experience

The new store offers a variety of 16 regular soft-serve flavors, along with rotating limited edition flavors like French Fry, which will surely intrigue those seeking something out-of-the-box. Whether you prefer vegan, dairy-free, egg-free, nonfat, or no added sugar options, there’s something for everyone.

Neil Hershman, the Owner and CEO of 16 Handles, expressed his excitement about bringing the brand to Charleston, stating, “Charleston is an incredible fit for 16 Handles – the city’s vibrant food scene and community spirit align perfectly with what 16 Handles is all about.”

Store Hours and Special Features

The Point Hope storefront is open:

Sunday to Thursday : 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday to Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In addition to a wide range of flavors, the frozen yogurt shop also features a points program, allowing customers to earn rewards and exclusive discounts as part of the loyalty program.

A Sweet Addition to Charleston’s Dessert Scene

Hershman added, “Our local owners and team members are excited to become the community’s destination for dessert and share samples of all of our artisan, better-for-you treats. Life is worth celebrating, and we hope everyone in town will visit the new shop and celebrate everyday moments over a pink or blue cup of happiness.”

Whether you’re a Charleston local or a visitor, 16 Handles is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth with creative and healthier dessert options.

