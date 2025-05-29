A new fire and emergency medical services station is scheduled to open in West Ashley this fall

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. — Residents of West Ashley can look forward to a brand-new fire and EMS station, along with a public recreation area, expected to be completed by fall 2025.

The St. Andrews Fire & EMS No. 3 station will be located near the intersection of Ashley River Road and Old Parsonage Road, bringing upgraded emergency services to the area.

A Long-Awaited Project

Charleston County Councilmember Brantley Moody, representing District Seven, shared that the project has been years in the making. The 4.5-acre site used to be a lively shopping center in the 1970s and 1980s but later became an eyesore after the area’s decline.

“The county made the owner tear down the old buildings, leaving an empty parking lot for years,” Moody said.

Construction Progress and Features

St. Andrews Public Service District (SAPSD) and Charleston County broke ground on the project in October 2024. Construction is now underway, closely following the original design plans.

The existing fire station nearby was built in 1967 and suffers from flooding and outdated facilities. Moody and SAPSD officials agree that firefighters deserve a modern upgrade.

The new station will feature:

Three apparatus bays for two large engines and two SUV/ambulance vehicles

Living quarters for St. Andrews Fire Department (SAFD) and Charleston County EMS personnel

A watch room for coordinated operations and EMS office space

Fully equipped kitchen and fitness room

Storage for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and gear locker rooms

Six private bunk rooms and 2.5 private shower/bath facilities

Laundry and supply rooms

Screened porch and private parking for personnel

Public parking with access to the passive park

Expanding EMS Presence in West Ashley

Currently, EMS has no dedicated station in outer West Ashley. Councilmember Moody emphasized how the new facility will fill that gap.

Charleston County EMS Division Chief Carl Fehr noted that call volumes continue to rise annually by about 1.2 to 1.5%, with West Ashley being one of the busiest districts.

“The new station will improve EMS response times, especially during weather emergencies and disasters,” Fehr said. “It will serve as a crucial base to cover geographic challenges and better protect the community.”

