A Lowcountry family raises money for childhood cancer research in honour of their niece

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – This Friday, a Lowcountry family is coming together to raise funds for childhood cancer research in honor of their niece, Masey “Moose” Farrell, who tragically passed away from a rare form of childhood cancer at the age of 5.

The SC Moose Mob Fundraiser, held in memory of Masey, will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park West Maker’s Mart in Mount Pleasant. Masey was diagnosed with pleuropulmonary blastoma, a rare cancer, when she was just 3 years old, and her family is now dedicated to raising awareness and supporting research in her memory.

Fundraiser Details and Community Involvement

At the event, attendees can enjoy refreshing popsicles, juice boxes, and cold drinks in exchange for donations of any amount. All funds raised will go directly to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research. The foundation is a leading independent charity in the U.S., focusing on raising funds for pediatric cancer research.

Supporting Childhood Cancer Research

The SC Moose Mob Fundraiser is part of a national movement inspired by 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who, before her passing, raised $1 million with her front yard lemonade stand. Today, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has funded over 1,500 pediatric cancer research projects at nearly 150 institutions worldwide, making a significant impact in the fight against childhood cancer.

Masey’s family hopes to honor her memory and help make a difference in the lives of other children battling cancer by contributing to this incredible cause.

Join the Fight

The Mount Pleasant community is encouraged to attend the fundraiser and support childhood cancer research. Every donation counts, and the event offers a chance to give back while celebrating the memory of Masey and others like her.

