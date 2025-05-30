A jogger was attacked in an attempted assault in North Charleston, and police are seeking for the offender

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was attacked in an attempted sexual assault while jogging on Ingleside Boulevard late Wednesday night.

What Happened?

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded around 9:49 p.m. to a call reporting an attempted abduction. The victim told police she was jogging near a construction site with headphones on when an unknown suspect approached from behind, covered her mouth to stop her from screaming, and tackled her to the ground.

The victim fought back, and after a struggle, the suspect fled on foot toward Weber Boulevard.

Victim’s Story and Police Response

The victim explained to officers that she was out jogging later than usual. Concerned about her extended absence, her two roommates went looking for her, found her distressed, and brought her home safely.

Police continue to search for the suspect and have not made any arrests so far.

Safety Reminder for Joggers

This incident serves as an important reminder for runners and walkers to remain aware of their surroundings, especially when out alone and at night. Authorities and local safety groups recommend running in well-lit areas, running with a partner, and carrying personal safety devices.

SOURCE