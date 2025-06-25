A fishing competition celebrates the memories of a cherished fisherman and generates money for marine conservation

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A special fishing tournament this week is honoring the legacy of David Redd, a beloved Lowcountry captain and fisherman who passed away in 2021. The Redd Reef Offshore Open is not just a competition, but a celebration of Redd’s contributions to Charleston’s sport fishing community and a fundraising effort to protect marine life through the South Carolina Memorial Reef.

Honoring a Legend

The tournament is held in the waters that Captain Redd once sailed, bringing anglers, sponsors, and supporters together to compete and raise funds for marine conservation. The South Carolina Memorial Reef, which benefits from the tournament’s proceeds, is a man-made habitat that supports a variety of marine life, from small reef fish to large pelagic species.

“Each year, the Redd Reef Offshore Open grows in both participation and impact,” said Jessica Mitchell, the tournament director.

Expanding the Tournament

What began as a dolphinfish-only tournament in 2021 has expanded this year to include a broader variety of species. Anglers can now compete for blue marlin, white marlin, sailfish, swordfish, tuna, wahoo, and dolphin.

Officials have emphasized that this is a no-kill tournament—meaning fish must be caught and released, except for swordfish, which can be harvested in compliance with Department of Natural Resources regulations.

“We’re thrilled to expand our format in 2025, offering more opportunities for anglers and increasing our support for marine conservation and community initiatives,” Mitchell said. “It’s inspiring to see our community come together to honor Captain Redd’s legacy and make a tangible difference.”

Tournament Details

Dates: June 25-28

Weigh-in locations: Four local marinas — Bohicket Marina, Edisto Marina, Ripley Light Marina, and Toler’s Cove Marina.

For those interested in registering to compete, sponsorship opportunities, or learning more about the event, all the details can be found on the Redd Reef Offshore Open website. Sponsorships are available at multiple levels, with options ranging from $250 to $20,000.

Giving Back to the Ocean

The tournament’s mission extends beyond just competition—it’s about preserving the marine ecosystems that David Redd held dear, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the rich waters of the Lowcountry.

