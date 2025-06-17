A break from ‘On Patrol: Live’ is announced by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they will be taking a break from participating in the television show On Patrol: Live. The last live broadcast featuring the department aired this past weekend. While stepping away for now, the department expressed their appreciation for the chance to showcase their work to a national audience and stressed the importance of allowing deputies time to decompress.

A Temporary Pause for Deputies

Sheriff Duane Lewis emphasized that the decision to pause their participation was made to give deputies a chance to reset and focus on their well-being. The sheriff’s office hinted at the possibility of returning to the show on REELZ in the fall.

“We remain committed to transparency and building trust with our community,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis. “Being part of On Patrol: Live has helped us show the reality of modern law enforcement, and we look forward to future opportunities to share our mission with the public.”

Gratitude for Community Support

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also took the opportunity to thank everyone who supported their team, both on and off the screen. The show allowed the department to highlight the realities of law enforcement and how they serve the community, and the department expressed their continued commitment to the people they protect.

