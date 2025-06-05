Victim’s family appears in trial for 2022 murder in North Charleston

The trial for Darnell Dwyane Brown, charged with the murder of North Charleston motel owner Jagdishbhai Patel, is taking place this week in Charleston. Brown is accused of shooting and killing Patel, 67, at the Charleston Heights Motel in 2022. The charges against him include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Details of the Crime

Patel was fatally shot in the head in the motel’s main office. In court, Patel’s family members shared emotional testimony about the moments surrounding the shooting. Patel’s wife, who was standing next to him at the time, was on the phone with their son when the shots rang out. Through an interpreter, she described hearing a loud noise before turning to see her husband on the floor, bleeding from the head.

Patel’s son, who lives in Chicago, was speaking to his father just before the shooting. He testified that moments after Patel handed the phone to his wife, he heard her cry out into the phone, “Someone shot your father.”

Prosecution’s Case Against Brown

The prosecution argues that Darnell Brown is the shooter, presenting evidence they say links him to the crime. Authorities testified that they recovered a backpack from Brown’s car containing gloves and a gun. State law enforcement officials further testified that they found Brown’s DNA on the latex gloves, though no DNA was found on the gun itself. The prosecution asserts that the gloves were used during the crime, but the DNA evidence left behind is key to linking Brown to the murder.

Upcoming Testimonies and Evidence

The state plans to continue presenting evidence on Thursday, including further information from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation and jail phone calls that could offer more insight into the case.

As the trial continues, the prosecution works to prove that Brown was responsible for the shooting death of Jagdishbhai Patel, while the defense will likely challenge the evidence presented. The trial has drawn significant attention, and the family of Patel remains involved in the legal proceedings, hoping for justice.

