Two Charleston County Women Found Dead in Sumter County, Investigated as Homicides

SUMTER COUNTY, SC – Authorities have identified two women found dead on Richbow Rd. in Sumter County, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Christine McAbee and 38-year-old Kristen Grissom, both from Charleston County.

The bodies were discovered around 1 p.m. on August 8th by a local resident, who then met deputies upon their arrival. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis joined investigators at the scene as they processed the area.

According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, autopsies are scheduled to be conducted at the Medical University of Charleston on Tuesday to determine the official causes of death.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, is investigating the deaths. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

Earlier Information: On August 8th, deputies responded to a report of a body discovered near a rural road in Rembert, SC. Upon arrival, law enforcement found two bodies, which have since been taken for autopsies. Sheriff Dennis stated that while investigations are underway, they cannot speculate on the cause of death until autopsy results are completed. Authorities are treating the deaths as suspicious at this time.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to reach out to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

