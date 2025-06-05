Townhome residents are suing the City of Charleston over the dockside evacuation order

A group of townhome owners in Charleston is suing the City of Charleston after being ordered to evacuate their homes earlier this year due to structural concerns at the nearby Dockside condominiums. The lawsuit, filed on June 3, represents nearly two dozen residents who were told on February 27 to vacate their Concord Street townhomes by 5 p.m. the next day, citing safety issues with the adjacent Dockside tower.

Evacuation Order and the Claims in the Lawsuit

The evacuation order came after an engineering firm hired to inspect the structural integrity of the Dockside tower concluded that the building was unsafe for continued occupancy. The firm’s February 25 letter identified concerns with the concrete slabs of the tower, which were described as “significantly overstressed,” and recommended that residents be evacuated for safety reasons. The city’s decision to evacuate the townhomes was based on these concerns.

However, the lawsuit argues that the engineering firm’s letter specifically addressed the main tower’s structural issues and made no mention of the townhomes. The plaintiffs contend that the city failed to follow its own procedures before issuing the evacuation order, stating that the city did not provide evidence showing that the townhomes were at risk if the tower were to collapse.

Concerns Over Fairness and Inconsistency

The lawsuit also raises concerns about the city’s decision being inconsistent. While townhome residents were forced to vacate, other nearby buildings, such as the International African American Museum, were allowed to remain open and occupied. The plaintiffs argue that this discrepancy highlights the unfairness of the evacuation decision.

Ryan Earheart, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, testified at a May 5 appeal hearing, describing how the evacuation has deeply affected the community. “I’ve lived here 22 years,” Earheart said, “and to see our friends in pain is very hard. The timing of this is very unknown. A lot of people had retired already, and this was their final home.”

The Lawsuit’s Request

The plaintiffs are asking the court to nullify the city’s evacuation order and allow them to return to their homes. The lawsuit continues to unfold, with the community awaiting a resolution.

The lawsuit filed by the townhome owners highlights concerns over the city’s evacuation procedures and the fairness of the decision. With emotional testimonies and legal challenges underway, the outcome of this case could have a significant impact on the residents who have been forced from their homes.

