Town hall honors Emanuel 9 and promotes social activism

Nearly a decade after the racially motivated shooting that took nine lives at Mother Emanuel AME Church, the Charleston community came together once again—this time to celebrate life, reflect on progress, and spark honest conversation.

The Thursday evening event, held at the historic church, was filled with music, heartfelt memories, and a deep call for unity and change.

Honoring Cynthia Graham Hurd’s Legacy

The gathering was organized by the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation for Reading, Literacy, and Civic Engagement. Cynthia was one of the Emanuel Nine, known not just for her dedication to books, but for her passion for justice and education.

Darlene Jackson Thompson, who worked alongside Hurd as a librarian for 25 years, remembered her as a woman “full of love” who believed in faith and taking action. “She would not sit back in silence—she would stand up, speak out, and fight for what was right,” Thompson said.

A Celebration Through Music and Conversation

The evening featured performances by Charlotte-based group “A Sign of the Times,” followed by a panel discussion that focused on racism, systemic inequality, and the importance of remembering history.

Panelists included:

Malcolm Graham – Cynthia’s brother and Charlotte City Council member

Dr. Tonya M. Matthews – CEO of the International African American Museum

Rev. Kylon Middleton – Mt. Zion AME Church

Bernie Mazyck – CEO of SC Association for Community Economic Development

The panel was moderated by CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers.

Facing Tough Topics with “Healthy Tension”

Malcolm Graham called the event a space for “healthy tension”—meaning the hard, necessary conversations around race, discrimination, and hate. “We need to evaluate where we were, where we are now, and where we’re going,” he said.

Dr. Matthews echoed that point, reminding the audience, “Those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it.”

A Call for Action in South Carolina

South Carolina remains one of only two states in the U.S. without a Hate Crime Law. Graham stressed that this must change. He also called for stronger gun safety laws, specifically closing the ‘Charleston Loophole,’ which allowed the Mother Emanuel shooter to obtain a firearm despite a pending background check.

Uniting as a Community

Bakari Sellers encouraged the community to look beyond boundaries. “That season will come when we have to come together—Black, white, Jew, Christian, Muslim, Charleston, Greenville, and everywhere in between.”

Graham added that change begins with individuals being willing to talk, to listen, and to not fear the discomfort of addressing real issues. “Systemic change starts with everyday conversations,” he said.

As Charleston remembers the lives lost at Mother Emanuel, the community is also taking bold steps toward progress. Events like this highlight the power of unity, the importance of remembering history, and the need to continue pushing for justice—just as Cynthia Graham Hurd would have wanted.

SOURCE