The Town Gym has been renamed in Mount Pleasant in honor of Debbie Antonelli

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – The Town of Mount Pleasant has officially renamed its Town Hall Gymnasium to the Debbie Antonelli Gymnasium in honor of a woman whose influence goes far beyond sports. Debbie Antonelli, a national basketball broadcaster, is also known for her community service and her strong advocacy for people with disabilities.

A Special Moment for the Antonelli Family

The announcement was made on Thursday by Mayor Will Haynie and members of the Town Council, who praised Antonelli’s incredible career in sports media and her lifelong efforts supporting families and children with special needs.

“Debbie’s name on this gymnasium will remind us all of her talent, her heart, and her dedication to the community,” Mayor Haynie said. “This is about honoring a legacy of service, compassion, and inclusion.”

From Basketball Fame to Community Impact

Debbie Antonelli is widely known for her work on ESPN and other national broadcasts, covering women’s college basketball for over two decades. She is a member of both the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, and was recently honored with the Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

But for Antonelli, this recognition in her own town means more than all the others. “I’m truly overwhelmed,” she said. “This is about more than basketball. It’s about community service, and it’s about recognizing our whole family. Mount Pleasant has always supported us, and I’m deeply thankful.”

Inspired by Her Son, Supporting Many

Debbie’s passion for advocacy is inspired by her son Frankie, who is a Special Olympics athlete. Her popular fundraiser, “24 Hours of Nothing but Net,” has raised over $1.3 million for Special Olympics South Carolina.

She also helped launch the Elevate program at NC State University, her alma mater. This program supports students with disabilities by giving them access to education, mentorship, and life skills.

SOURCE