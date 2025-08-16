The island mansion for sale in South Carolina is like a dream come true. See why

Nestled behind towering trees on South Carolina’s serene Kiawah Island, a luxurious residence that seems straight out of a fairytale is now available for purchase at $8.495 million. This home, located in the prestigious Eagle Island community, blends timeless design with modern luxury, offering panoramic views from ocean to river.

A Masterpiece Designed by Wayne Windham

Spanning 5,262 square feet, this exceptional five-bedroom, six-bathroom home was designed by renowned architect Wayne Windham and constructed by Charleston builder Solaris Inc. Every corner of the house reflects thoughtful design, with refined features both inside and out, making it a standout among Kiawah Island homes.

Key Features of the Home

The residence includes a host of luxurious elements, such as:

Mahogany doors

Arched openings

A stunning staircase centerpiece

French oak flooring

A cozy library with a fireplace

Expansive windows offering incredible views

Smart home features for convenience

A chef’s kitchen ideal for entertaining

A wet bar for added indulgence

Private decks perfect for relaxation

Garage with an EV charging station

A “puppy spa” for your furry friends

Tranquil Primary Suite

The primary suite, located on the main level, offers peaceful views of the surrounding marsh and river. It features a fireplace that also connects to a private sitting room, as well as automated window treatments for privacy and comfort. The suite’s spa-like bath is equipped with dual vanities, a deep soaking tub, a walk-in shower, a built-in makeup vanity, and an oversized dressing room — everything you could imagine for a truly relaxing retreat.

Exclusive Kiawah Island Club Membership

In addition to the stunning home, the listing includes a Kiawah Island Club Social membership, offering access to the exclusive amenities of the private club.

This Kiawah Island residence is an unparalleled blend of elegance, functionality, and natural beauty — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a fairytale-like retreat on one of the most coveted islands in South Carolina.

SOURCE