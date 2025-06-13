The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation celebrates her legacy ten years after the Mother Emanuel tragedy

As June 17, 2025, approaches, Charleston pauses to remember the nine lives lost in the racially motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church. Among the victims was Cynthia Graham Hurd, a respected librarian and community leader.

On Thursday night, a national town hall titled “What’s the Way Forward: 10 Years After Charleston” was held to honor her life and legacy—and to reflect on the road ahead for racial justice.

A Legacy of Love, Learning, and Leadership

The event was hosted by the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation, which works to advance literacy, civic engagement, and equity—values Cynthia lived by every day.

“We come to celebrate the life and legacy of my sister, Cynthia,” said her brother Malcolm Graham. “The love she had for this community, and her impact as a librarian, continues to guide us today.”

Music and Meaning: A Tribute Through Performance and Dialogue

The night began with performances by the band A Sign of the Times, joined by guest artist Toni Tupponce, setting a reflective and uplifting tone.

CNN political commentator and former state representative Bakari Sellers then moderated a powerful panel discussion. The panel included:

Malcolm Graham – Cynthia’s brother and Charlotte City Council member

Dr. Tonya Mathews – President, International African American Museum

Kylon Middleton – Charleston County Council Chairman

Bernie Mazyck – President, SC Association for Community Economic Development

The Message: “Do the Work, Keep the Faith”

Panelists discussed how the community can move forward by challenging the systems that allow racism and hate to persist.

Melvin Graham, another of Cynthia’s brothers, gave an emotional call to action:

“We’ve got to change the systems that create people like Dylann Roof. There’s enough to go around for everybody. We have to do the work.”

He added:

“Tears and sweat are both salty—one gets you pity, the other gets you results.”

Continuing the Fight for Justice

The discussion was not just about remembrance—it was a wake-up call to continue the fight for equality and justice.

Malcolm Graham encouraged attendees to honor Cynthia’s memory in simple yet powerful ways:

“Read a book. Say a prayer. Get civically engaged. That’s how we move forward.”

Ten years after the heartbreaking loss at Mother Emanuel, Charleston stands united in remembrance and resolve. Events like this town hall remind the world that honoring the Emanuel Nine means not only remembering their names, but also continuing their work—fighting hate, promoting unity, and building a more just future.

