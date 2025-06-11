The community has been asked to help name the new road that leads to the famous Johns Island tree.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — The Lowcountry Land Trust is continuing its decade-long effort to protect the iconic Angel Oak tree, and for this next phase, it’s involving the community. The Angel Oak Preserve, a 44-acre property that will safeguard and provide access to the 400-year-old tree, is being developed as a public gathering space. The project aims to educate visitors on the history and significance of this centuries-old tree, which stands as a symbol of Charleston’s natural heritage.

New Road for Angel Oak Preserve

As part of the project, a new entryway road is being planned for the preserve. The goal is to reduce the weight of parked vehicles on the tree’s delicate root system, helping to preserve the health of the Angel Oak for future generations.

A Community-Driven Effort

To make the project even more community-centered, the Lowcountry Land Trust is asking for the public’s input in naming the new road. From now until June 25, the trust is accepting name suggestions through an online form. They encourage submissions that reflect a historic event, local culture, natural elements, or simply creative ideas.

Samantha Siegel, the Angel Oak Preserve Director, shared her excitement: “The Angel Oak is a place for communities to gather, so we’re excited to invite the community to be part of this next chapter. This has always been a community project, and it’s important to us that the community continues to have a voice in how this ecological treasure evolves.”

What Happens Next

Once the public has submitted their suggestions, the chosen name will be included in the final plans for approval by the City of Charleston, Charleston County, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation in July. The name will first be announced in the trust’s newsletter, followed by a social media reveal.

Construction on the new road is expected to begin next year, marking an exciting next step in preserving the Angel Oak for the public and future generations.

