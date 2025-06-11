Seabrook island

The community has been asked to help name the new road that leads to the famous Johns Island tree.

by Jackson
Published On:
The community has been asked to help name the new road that leads to the famous Johns Island tree.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — The Lowcountry Land Trust is continuing its decade-long effort to protect the iconic Angel Oak tree, and for this next phase, it’s involving the community. The Angel Oak Preserve, a 44-acre property that will safeguard and provide access to the 400-year-old tree, is being developed as a public gathering space. The project aims to educate visitors on the history and significance of this centuries-old tree, which stands as a symbol of Charleston’s natural heritage.

New Road for Angel Oak Preserve

As part of the project, a new entryway road is being planned for the preserve. The goal is to reduce the weight of parked vehicles on the tree’s delicate root system, helping to preserve the health of the Angel Oak for future generations.

A Community-Driven Effort

To make the project even more community-centered, the Lowcountry Land Trust is asking for the public’s input in naming the new road. From now until June 25, the trust is accepting name suggestions through an online form. They encourage submissions that reflect a historic event, local culture, natural elements, or simply creative ideas.

Samantha Siegel, the Angel Oak Preserve Director, shared her excitement: “The Angel Oak is a place for communities to gather, so we’re excited to invite the community to be part of this next chapter. This has always been a community project, and it’s important to us that the community continues to have a voice in how this ecological treasure evolves.”

What Happens Next

Once the public has submitted their suggestions, the chosen name will be included in the final plans for approval by the City of Charleston, Charleston County, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation in July. The name will first be announced in the trust’s newsletter, followed by a social media reveal.

Construction on the new road is expected to begin next year, marking an exciting next step in preserving the Angel Oak for the public and future generations.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

Outer Banks' returns to the Lowcountry to film its last season

Outer Banks’ returns to the Lowcountry to film its last season

North Charleston Police are organizing a 'roll call' event to combat gun violence

North Charleston Police are organizing a ‘roll call’ event to combat gun violence

Goose Creek celebrates its first rooftop bar with a grand opening

Goose Creek celebrates its first rooftop bar with a grand opening

Charleston Police announces a dedication ceremony for two new police horses

Charleston Police announces a dedication ceremony for two new police horses

Proposed Summerville ordinance would prohibit illegal camping on both public and private property

Proposed Summerville ordinance would prohibit illegal camping on both public and private property

Summerville ranks among top places for retirees to live, according to Retirement Living

Summerville ranks among top places for retirees to live, according to Retirement Living

Leave a Comment