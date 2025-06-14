Summerville Uber driver, inadvertently caught in fraud, prevents $1,200 loss

A Summerville Uber driver recently found herself in the middle of a scam she had no idea about. What started as a normal delivery job through Uber’s courier service turned into a confusing situation involving a stolen package and a potential $1,200 loss.

How the Scam Started

Yvonne Ouellette has worked for Uber for over seven years. She accepted a courier request to pick up a package from someone’s front steps. “I was told it would be a little brown package by the front steps,” she said. The person texting her even said, “If you do my bidding, I will tip you $20.” That raised a red flag.

Things Felt Off Right Away

As she followed the instructions, she started to feel uneasy. She realized that she might be helping someone steal a package without knowing it. “I was terrified that I was the last person holding the package. I legally porch-pirated someone’s stuff,” she said.

Shipping Request Didn’t Add Up

The person told Ouellette to take the package to a shipping store and send it to an address in Florida. But the address didn’t match the billing information for the credit card. “It was supposed to go to an apartment, but the address looked like a strip mall business for fasteners,” she explained.

They Even Asked Her to Pay

When she told the person the shipping would cost money, they asked her to cover it with the $20 tip. She refused and handed the phone to the post office staff. Strangely, the call was disconnected just as payment details were being shared. But the scammer called back, and the transaction went through.

Tracking Down the Victim

Ouellette decided to investigate. She found a phone number on the FedEx label and called the woman expecting the package—Stephanie Wright. Wright told her, “Yes, I’m waiting for a $1,200 Galaxy phone.” Ouellette responded, “Your phone is at the UPS store.”

Feeling Violated and Confused

Wright said the situation made her feel very uncomfortable. “I felt violated. I’ve never heard of something like this,” she said. Both women reported the incident to Uber, the FBI, and Summerville Police.

Police Response and Challenges

When they contacted the Summerville Police, they were told that no crime had been committed because Wright got her phone back. Deputy Chief Chris Hirsch explained that scams are difficult to investigate, especially when no money or property is lost. “If no one’s out any money, it’s hard to charge someone,” he said.

Scams Like This Are Hard to Catch

Chris Hadley from the Better Business Bureau said this type of scam was new to him too. He warned people to be careful of texts or calls that include threats or pressure. “If you think something is off, contact the company directly to confirm,” he advised.



Even though no one lost money in this case, it highlights a new kind of scam targeting delivery drivers and unsuspecting customers. Both Ouellette and Wright are continuing to talk with Uber and the FBI in hopes of preventing this from happening to others. Their story serves as a warning—always stay alert, even during what seems like a simple delivery.

