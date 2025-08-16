South Carolina trooper who died following traffic stop is honored by family and law enforcement

South Carolina law enforcement is mourning the loss of Trooper Dennis Ricks, who tragically died after being struck during a traffic stop on Interstate 26 near Orangeburg. Trooper Ricks, who had served with the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Troop 7 since 2023, was conducting a routine stop when a box truck hit him. He was taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Honoring a Fallen Hero

On Friday, law enforcement officers, family members, and community members gathered to honor Trooper Ricks with a solemn escort. His body was transported from Trident Medical Center to Newberry, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Deputy Chief Rick Keys of the North Charleston Police shared the deep emotional impact of this loss:

“This is a reality check for anyone wearing a badge today. His wife doesn’t have a husband anymore. His mom and dad don’t have a son anymore.”

A Gentle Giant at Home

Trooper Ricks is remembered by his family as a gentle and loving man who lived to serve and protect others. His wife, Jade Ricks, shared heartfelt words:

“Dennis wore the uniform because he believed in serving others. He was steady and very brave at work and very gentle and joyful at home. We all called him a gentle giant. He loved simple things like spending time with his family, movie nights, and trying new places to eat.”

The Investigation and Charges

Anthony Aydlette, a 45-year-old from Hanahan, has been charged in connection with the crash. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing to determine the full details of what happened that morning.

A Call for Safer Roads

As the Ricks family grieves, they are asking for one important thing in his memory:

“Please slow down and move over for emergency vehicles,” said Jade Ricks. “My husband would still be here if everyone could do that. Please give these men and women the space to work safely.”

Remembering One of Their Own

Law enforcement officers from all over South Carolina paid their respects, with many expressing frustration and sorrow over the rising number of officers killed while simply doing their jobs.

“In 40 years, this is going to be the 158th service I’m going to attend,” said Deputy Chief Keys. “It shouldn’t be like this. It was a simple traffic stop.”

Support for the Family

A fundraiser has been set up by Serve and Connect to support the Ricks family during this difficult time. The community is encouraged to donate, show support, and help honor the legacy of Trooper Dennis Ricks.

SOURCE