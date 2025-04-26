Seabrook Island’s Million-Dollar Flood Fight: Can New Infrastructure Hold Back Rising Waters?

Seabrook Island, a beautiful coastal community in South Carolina, is facing serious challenges because of tidal flooding. Now, town leaders are pushing for flood-focused projects to protect their growing community and secure its future.

Why Tidal Flooding Is a Big Problem

Because Seabrook Island is surrounded by water, it’s at risk for flooding almost every day — not just during storms. In fact, flooding often happens on sunny days without any warning. Seabrook Island Road, the only road leading in and out of the island, can quickly flood and trap people, making it dangerous for residents and visitors.

Town Administrator Joe Cronin says many people wrongly believe flooding only happens during big storms, but tidal flooding is a regular issue caused by the island’s low-lying landscape.

Real-Life Impact on Residents

Long-time resident Jane Cottingham knows this problem too well. In January 2024, her car got stuck in deep floodwater.

“My car was just almost underwater. Tons of straw got in my motor. I was told by someone, ‘Do not get on the road.’ And I said, I think it’s okay,” Cottingham shared.

Her story shows how quickly conditions can change and how flooding puts stress on the island’s people and daily life. With around 2,000 full-time residents and lots of tourists during vacation season, better infrastructure is becoming a serious need.

Funding Challenges and Future Plans

Earlier this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Program was ending. This program would have helped pay for major projects like raising Seabrook Island Road. Unfortunately, Seabrook Island hadn’t applied yet before the funding ended.

Town leaders had planned to use the grant to raise the main road, but now they will have to look for other options. Raising the road could cost about $3 million or even more — roughly the same as the town’s entire annual budget.

“It’s disappointing to see funding opportunities like that go away,” said Cronin.

Even so, Seabrook officials have been discussing flood solutions for five or six years and hope to begin bidding and permitting by 2026 to finally get construction started.

Seabrook Island’s beauty comes with big challenges, especially with frequent tidal flooding. The community’s leaders are working hard to find solutions to protect residents, visitors, and property. While losing federal funding is a setback, the town is determined to push forward with plans to build stronger, safer infrastructure. Keeping Seabrook safe means investing in its future now, before the problems grow even worse.

