On Saturday night, the Charleston RiverDogs will perform their first-ever drone performance at Joe Riley Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston RiverDogs are set to make history this Saturday night with the first-ever drone show over the peninsula, a groundbreaking event at The Joe. This exciting show will feature 250 drones lighting up the sky above right field, providing a unique and visually stunning experience for fans to celebrate South Carolina and America’s favorite sport: baseball.

A First for Charleston

Larry Larson, the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the RiverDogs, expressed excitement about the event, saying, “It’s always cool to see a first. And this is a first. You know we’ve never had a drone show on the Peninsula.” The drone show aims to highlight the rich history of Charleston while commemorating Carolina Day, a holiday that honors the Continental Army’s victory over the British at Fort Moultrie during the American Revolution.

Educating and Celebrating History

The 12-minute show will not only dazzle attendees with its lights but will also tell the story of Fort Sullivan and educate people about Carolina Day, which many may not be familiar with. Stephanie Keller, the promotions manager for the RiverDogs, explained, “We’re telling the story of Fort Sullivan and we’re going to educate people hopefully in a fun way on Carolina Day because it’s a holiday not many people know about.”

A Quieter, Inclusive Alternative to Fireworks

The event also offers a quieter alternative to traditional fireworks. Larson explained that the drone show provides a new way for people to enjoy the spectacle without the loud noise that fireworks bring, making it more inclusive for those who may be sensitive to sound. “Sometimes it’s nice to mix things up and maybe if you don’t like the noise that fireworks bring, or you’re a little bit more sensitive to noise, I think a drone show is a really cool alternative,” he said.

Safety Measures in Place

Safety is a top priority for the RiverDogs, especially after a previous drone show at Folly Beach on New Year’s Eve resulted in drones falling from the sky, injuring one person and damaging several cars. Keller assured fans, “We are not flying anywhere near people. We are going to be flying them out in right field so if they do happen to fall out of the sky, they won’t be anywhere near anybody in the stands.”

An Interactive Experience for Fans

The drone show will be an interactive experience, with light sticks provided to fans in attendance. This will enhance the visual appeal and help everyone feel like they’re a part of the event. Organizers are hopeful that the show will be a success and that it will become a regular feature for RiverDogs fans in the future.

