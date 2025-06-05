North Charleston Police conduct SWAT training on Wednesday

The North Charleston Police Department announced that SWAT training was taking place Wednesday morning in the area of Drum Island. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while the training is in progress for safety reasons.

The training comes after several people contacted News 4 with concerns about seeing authorities on the Ravenel Bridge wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles. Police clarified that these activities were part of the planned training and not related to any ongoing emergencies.

Stay Clear of the Area During Training

Residents and commuters are urged to avoid the Drum Island area during the training to allow law enforcement to complete the exercise safely. The police department reassured the public that the training is part of routine preparations to enhance the SWAT team’s readiness for potential incidents.

