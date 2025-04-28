Mothers’ Tears Fuel Fury: Families Protest at Exact Spot Daughters Were Killed by Drunk Driver

Charleston, South Carolina, witnessed a powerful scene on Saturday as the families of Arianna Gamber and Lizzy Zito gathered at the base of the Ravenel Bridge. Their mission was clear: to push for stricter DUI laws across the state. Holding signs and rallying support, they called on lawmakers to prioritize bill S.52, which seeks to strengthen DUI penalties but has frustratingly been delayed until January 2026.

Heartbroken Families Call for Action

Standing in the median of East Bay Street, family members urged the public to pressure their state senators into action. Nicole Gamber, Arianna’s mother, passionately addressed the crowd, stressing the urgent need for DUI reform.

“We need as many outraged people to call their senators,” she said. “We need, want, and demand DUI reform here in the state of South Carolina.”

She expressed deep disappointment in the government’s priorities, criticizing lawmakers for delaying life-saving reforms while focusing on issues like extending bar hours instead.

“How dare you table DUI reform, and focus on bars staying open,” Gamber said, her voice full of emotion.

Remembering Arianna and Lizzy

For many gathered, the rally was not just about pushing for change but also about remembering two young lives tragically cut short. Lydia Cefalo, Arianna’s best friend, shared her heartbreak as she prepared for her wedding without her lifelong friend by her side.

“I’m getting married and she’s not going to be there,” Cefalo said tearfully. “It’s weird that she’s not here and she’s never going to be back.”

Last April, Arianna and Lizzy were killed by drunk drivers at the base of the bridge—an incident that left a deep wound in the Charleston community.

Calling for Accountability

The families are not only demanding tougher laws but are also asking for more accountability from businesses that serve alcohol.

“The bars need to actually take accountability,” said Cefalo. “They need to get a grip on what’s happening instead of just focusing on their business.”

Their message is clear: prevention must start at every level, from stricter legal penalties to responsible serving practices.

Details on the Arrests

After the tragic accident, two suspects were quickly taken into custody. Seth Carlson, 32, faces two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He was arrested on May 6.

Max David Gentilin, 25, was arrested earlier on May 1, charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Despite the serious charges, the fact that both were released on bond has only added to the families’ outrage and determination to fight for justice.

Continuing the Fight for Change

Nicole Gamber made it clear that their fight is far from over. She vowed to continue protesting and gathering support until real change happens.

“If I could be out here every single day I would,” she said. “You may see me knocking on your door. I’m getting those signatures if it’s the last thing I do.”

Their determination shows the strength of a community united by loss but fueled by hope for a safer future.

The rally at Ravenel Bridge was a heartfelt and emotional reminder of the urgent need for DUI reform in South Carolina. As families of victims like Arianna Gamber and Lizzy Zito continue to demand justice, they are also working to protect future lives. Their message to lawmakers is simple but powerful: take action before more lives are lost. Their fight for stricter DUI laws is far from over, and they are ready to continue until meaningful change is achieved.

