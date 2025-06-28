Seabrook island

In Berkeley County, crews respond to an outage after a car collision

by Jackson
Published On:
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County Electric Cooperative, Inc. is currently responding to a power outage caused by a broken utility pole, which resulted from a vehicle accident on Oakley Road early Friday morning.

The incident has affected approximately 900 members in the Moncks Corner area, with crews working to restore service as quickly as possible.

As of now, it remains unclear what caused the accident or if any injuries were reported. The cooperative has not released further details regarding the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates as additional information becomes available.

