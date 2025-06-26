Lowcountry is under a severe thunderstorm watch till midnight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the Lowcountry on Wednesday, with the alert set to remain in effect until midnight. The storm system is expected to bring strong gusty winds and frequent lightning to the region.

Additional Heat Advisory

In addition to the Thunderstorm Watch, a Heat Advisory was also issued earlier in the day for the Lowcountry, which will expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Residents should be aware of both weather alerts and take precautions to stay safe.

Potential Risks from Thunderstorms

The main threats from these thunderstorms are high winds that could cause damage and intense lightning that may lead to power outages or fires. It’s important to stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially as the storms move through the area.

With severe weather expected in the Lowcountry, residents should stay informed, take precautions, and be prepared for the possibility of storms and extreme heat. Keep an eye on local weather updates for any changes to the alert statuses.

