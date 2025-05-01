Lowcountry Doctor Sounds Alarm: Blood Clot Cases Are Spiking – One Patient’s Terrifying Story

A well-known doctor in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has raised a serious health concern after noticing a sharp increase in the number of patients suffering from blood clots. These cases, especially life-threatening ones like pulmonary embolism, are now being seen more frequently at East Cooper Medical Center.

What Are Blood Clots?

Blood clots are clumps of blood that have changed from liquid to gel-like form. They can form in the arms or legs and even travel to vital organs such as the heart, brain, and lungs. When a clot blocks an artery in the lungs, it causes a pulmonary embolism, which is a medical emergency.

Dr. Edward Morrison, a vascular surgeon with Novant Health’s East Cooper Hospital System, says he now treats at least one major pulmonary embolism case every week. “If we’re seeing one pulmonary embolism plus two major leg vein clots each week, the increase is significant,” Morrison explained.

Who Is at Risk?

Dr. Morrison highlighted certain groups of people who are more likely to develop blood clots:

Patients before or after surgery

Older adults, especially those who smoke or are overweight

Mothers who recently gave birth

People who are inactive or bedridden for long periods

Symptoms to Watch Out For

Blood clots can show several warning signs. These include:

Swelling and pain in the leg or arm

Skin discoloration in the affected area

Sudden shortness of breath

Chest pain

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

“If a patient has a small clot, sometimes it doesn’t need removal,” Morrison said. “But if the clot is large enough to strain the heart, especially the right side, it becomes life-threatening and must be treated right away.”

A Real-Life Story: Rick Campbell’s Experience

Rick Campbell, a resident of the Lowcountry, faced a frightening situation after undergoing hip replacement surgery. He noticed increasing pain in his lower leg and thigh. As the pain moved up to his groin, he realized something was seriously wrong.

He was referred to the emergency room by a lung specialist (pulmonologist), where he met Dr. Morrison. “It didn’t take more than a glance for me to realize he was in trouble,” Morrison said. “We needed to remove the clot immediately.”

Campbell had a dangerous pulmonary embolism and was treated just in time. “I didn’t know how serious it was until I saw the picture afterward,” he said. “If I hadn’t been treated, I may not have been alive the next week.”

Now fully recovered, Campbell wants to raise awareness about blood clots. “I’ve shared my story with everyone I know. I thought I was healthy, but this can happen to anyone,” he said.

Importance of Awareness

Both Dr. Morrison and Campbell agree on one thing: knowing the signs of a blood clot can save your life. They urge people to pay attention to their body, especially if they belong to a high-risk group.

