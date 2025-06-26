In honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month, North Charleston Police host a community event

The North Charleston Police Department held its fourth community roll call event focused on gun violence awareness this Wednesday evening, bringing together local families for a positive and engaging experience. The event was hosted at the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments, marking another successful step in the department’s ongoing community outreach efforts.

Building Relationships with the Community

Lieutenant Tireka Wright, who heads the City of North Charleston’s Community Engagement program, highlighted the importance of these events in fostering better relationships between the police and local families. “We’ve had great interaction with a lot of kids,” Wright shared. “They’re smiling, laughing, and really seeing the human nature of a police officer. They’re welcoming us like their family. It’s been a great reaction this summer.”

This was the fourth neighborhood visited by the police department in their summer outreach program, with the focus on educating families about gun violence and other crime prevention strategies. The department aims to show communities that they are there to support and help them in any way possible.

Fun and Education Combined

At Wednesday’s event, attendees enjoyed free hot dogs, food, basketball games, and a chance to win raffle prizes. Lt. Wright explained that these events are specifically planned in neighborhoods with high numbers of children, especially since kids are home from school during the summer.

For young guests like Kahlani, the event provided an opportunity to learn more about the role of police officers. “I learned that police officers help people,” she said, reinforcing the positive interactions officers are hoping to build.

Positive Feedback from Parents

The response from parents has also been overwhelmingly positive. Lt. Wright shared that many parents expressed gratitude for the educational aspect of the events, noting how the outreach helped them become aware of things that might otherwise go unnoticed by their children. “They’re actually thanking us because we’re making them aware of things that they wouldn’t think their kids are entertaining. But, with the internet, certain things on social media, you never know. They’re very grateful,” she said.

Looking Ahead: More Events Planned

As the North Charleston Police Department wraps up its gun violence awareness month, Lt. Wright confirmed that more community events are planned throughout the summer. These events will shift focus from gun violence awareness to simply hanging out with kids, providing a good meal, and ensuring a fun and safe summer for all involved.

Wright promised that more details about future events would be shared later in the summer, continuing to encourage positive relationships between the police and the community.

The North Charleston Police Department’s community roll call events are making a meaningful impact, helping bridge the gap between officers and local families while promoting safety, education, and community unity. As the summer progresses, these events will continue to offer fun and valuable opportunities for the community to come together and engage with their local law enforcement.

