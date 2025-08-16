Dockside owners reject repairs in critical procedural vote; anticipated sale process proceeds forward

On Thursday, owners of the Dockside Condominiums voted not to repair the Dockside condo tower, which was deemed uninhabitable by the City of Charleston earlier this year. This decision follows the city’s evacuation order in February, which left residents grappling with uncertainty and displacement.

“The city’s sudden evacuation order took us all by surprise, and we empathize with our neighbors in both the town and townhomes who have been dealing with these extremely challenging circumstances over the last several months,” said the Dockside Board of Directors in a statement.

Procedural Step Towards Sale

The board’s vote not to repair the building was described as a necessary procedural step, paving the way for potential sale discussions regarding the properties. The city, according to officials, has no authority over what happens next with the property’s future.

“The city has no authority on what they do next,” a city official said.

Legal Challenges

The ongoing situation has led to legal action. On Monday, attorneys representing Dockside residents filed a lawsuit challenging the evacuation order, requesting a judge allow them to return to the townhomes via a prohibitive injunction. The impact of this lawsuit on any potential sale remains uncertain.

Structural Safety Concerns

The crux of the matter lies in a February order from city officials, which cited structural concerns about the Dockside tower. According to the city, the building’s structure is at risk of collapsing, potentially impacting the parking deck that serves as the foundation for the adjacent townhomes. Authorities warned that the building could implode floor by floor if not addressed, a situation that has raised major safety concerns for the entire Dockside complex.

As of now, residents and property owners face an uncertain future as they navigate these ongoing legal and structural challenges.

