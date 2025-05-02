Dim Sum in Charleston: A Growing Scene of Tradition, Flavor, and Community

Dim sum, a beloved Chinese dining tradition, is slowly but surely finding its place in Charleston’s culinary landscape. Known for its small, sharable plates and hot tea served alongside, dim sum is more than a meal—it’s an experience rooted in family, community, and centuries-old customs. While once rare in the Lowcountry, Charleston is now home to a couple of exciting new dim sum offerings that are redefining how locals enjoy this comforting cuisine.

A Brief Look at Dim Sum’s Roots

Dim sum, which translates to “touch the heart” in Chinese, dates back to ancient tea houses along the Silk Road. Travelers would stop to enjoy hot tea and small bites, and this simple ritual eventually evolved into today’s dim sum feasts. Traditionally enjoyed during the late morning or early afternoon, especially on weekends, dim sum includes a wide variety of dishes such as dumplings, buns, noodles, and savory pastries, all meant to be shared.

Chef Loong Dim Sum: Handmade, Authentic, and Heartfelt

At the forefront of Charleston’s new dim sum wave is Chef Loong Dim Sum, founded by Emely Yan, a passionate cook who relocated from Philadelphia to bring a more authentic Chinese dining experience to the Holy City.

“We’re big fans of soup dumplings,” Yan shared. That love led her to study under various chefs, experimenting until she found the perfect recipe. Her restaurant now offers 13 dim sum-specific dishes, all handmade with care. These include soup dumplings, shumai (steamed pork dumplings), and other Hong Kong-style specialties.

Her culinary inspiration also comes from her family’s restaurant in Xi’an, China, known for hand-pulled noodles. Chef Loong combines Cantonese dim sum with northern-style noodle dishes to offer something unique in Charleston’s food scene.

More than just great food, Yan wants to offer a full cultural experience. “Some Chinese places are mostly takeout,” she said. “But we want to create a communal dining experience where people sit together, share plates, and enjoy the meal as it’s meant to be.”

Beautiful South: Sunday Dim Sum with a New York Touch

Another hotspot for dim sum in Charleston is Beautiful South, led by Chef David Schuttenberg. Drawing on his experiences in New York’s Chinatown, Schuttenberg recreates the lively atmosphere of old-school dim sum parlors every Sunday.

“It’s the best way to spend your Sunday,” he said. “Bring your friends, sit around the table, and order it all.”

Schuttenberg’s menu focuses mainly on Cantonese classics, but he also branches out into dishes inspired by Shanghai and other southern Chinese regions. Favorites like char siu bao (steamed pork buns) and turnip cakes sit alongside lo mai fan (sticky rice) and other traditional options.

He encourages diners to try something new. “Turnip cakes are one of my favorite things,” he said. “I have a hard time getting people to actually order them, but once they do, that’s for life.”

Dim Sum Finds a Home in Charleston

Once limited to occasional pop-ups or Sunday-only menus, dim sum is becoming more available to Charleston food lovers. Thanks to chefs like Yan and Schuttenberg, locals now have more chances to explore authentic Chinese cuisine beyond the takeout box.

As both Chef Loong and Beautiful South continue to grow their fan bases, it’s clear that dim sum has found a welcoming home in the Lowcountry. With its deep cultural roots and strong focus on sharing and connection, this tradition is a perfect fit for Charleston’s warm and social dining scene.

Whether you’re a lifelong dim sum fan or new to the experience, Charleston now offers two excellent spots to enjoy this rich culinary tradition. From soup dumplings to sticky rice, dim sum is more than just food—it’s a way to gather, share, and savor time with others. As Charleston’s food scene expands, the rise of dim sum brings with it a flavorful taste of Chinese culture that touches both the palate and the heart.

