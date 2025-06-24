Charleston waterways were cleared of abandoned boats that posed a safety and environmental risk

Charleston County, S.C. – In a recent effort to clean up the waterways and ensure public safety, two abandoned boats were successfully removed from the waters of Charleston County with the help of a collaboration between state agencies, the Charleston County government, City of Charleston Harbor Patrol, and the local nonprofit Wounded Nature Working Veterans.

The Discovery and Removal Process

The boats were found in the Windwood neighborhood area, where they had become hazards to both navigation and the environment. Once the boats were removed and taken to the Limehouse Boat Landing, Charleston County Public Works staff and volunteers spent approximately 20 minutes demolishing the boats. The debris was then loaded into a dump truck and sent to a local landfill for disposal.

Master Police Officer Michael Merrill, who leads all abandoned boat investigations with the Charleston Harbor Patrol, emphasized the ongoing challenges of dealing with these vessels. “Every time we have a storm, the storm’s pushing more boats up into our marshes and destroying more boats,” said Merrill. The accumulation of abandoned boats has been a persistent issue for years, requiring significant coordination and resources.

Changes in the Law: Streamlining the Process

Before 2025, declaring a boat as abandoned was one of the hardest parts of the process. South Carolina law had a loophole where if the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) could contact the owner of a boat and the owner claimed it, it could sit in the water indefinitely without being considered abandoned.

State Representative Tom Hartnett took notice of this issue and helped push for changes to South Carolina state law in 2025. The new law allows for a quicker timeline to remove derelict or abandoned boats, providing SCDNR with more authority to label boats abandoned and begin the removal process.

Under the new law, derelict and abandoned boats are more clearly defined. Owners now have 21 days to develop a plan for moving the vessel once it is declared abandoned. If the plan is not executed within 30 days, the boat is subject to removal.

Safety and Environmental Concerns

Abandoned boats create significant safety and environmental hazards. They often become navigational hazards, particularly if they are sunk or partially submerged, with mast protruding from the water or no anchor light at night. Collisions and accidents are more likely in such cases. Additionally, these boats can leak oil, fuel, and other contaminants into the water, causing harm to the local ecosystem.

Funding Challenges and Community Support

Despite the new legal tools at SCDNR’s disposal, funding remains a significant challenge for the continued removal and disposal of abandoned boats. Merrill estimates that contracting services to remove and demolish a boat can cost between $15,000 and $30,000 per vessel, depending on its location and condition.

Wounded Nature Working Veterans, a local nonprofit, plays a vital role by coordinating volunteer manpower for boat removals. Founder Rudy Socha works to connect volunteers and resources, allowing agencies to focus their efforts on enforcement while nonprofit teams handle the labor-intensive aspects of the process.

During the most recent removal, dive teams from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and City of Charleston assisted with the boat removal, while Charleston County staff handled the demolition and transportation of the debris. The SCDNR oversaw the entire operation to ensure safety and environmental compliance.

Future Efforts

Moving forward, Wounded Nature Working Veterans plans to continue supporting the agencies involved in the removal of abandoned boats. Additionally, Representative Hartnett remains committed to advocating for more funding and legislative efforts aimed at addressing the issue. He mentioned that a proposed bill in committee could mandate marine surveys and insurance requirements for boats to help prevent abandonment before it happens.

“We’re going to revisit the legislation,” said Hartnett, “and we’re hopeful we can continue to make progress in the upcoming year.”

The recent removal of two abandoned boats in Charleston County serves as a reminder of the growing issue of derelict vessels in local waterways. While legislation has taken a positive step forward, the efforts of community organizations and local law enforcement remain crucial to addressing this ongoing environmental and safety concern. With continued cooperation, the Lowcountry can work towards cleaner, safer waters for all to enjoy.

SOURCE