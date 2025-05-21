Charleston County detainee tried suicide before death; still taken off watch

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – New details have come to light about the death of a Charleston County inmate, raising serious concerns about jail safety procedures.

Jordan Bell, a 33-year-old man from North Charleston, died on June 23, 2024, just nine days after being booked for first-degree assault and battery. The coroner ruled his death a suicide by asphyxia. However, a report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows that Bell had shown clear signs of suicidal behavior just days before his death — yet was removed from suicide watch.

What Happened Before His Death?

Bell was arrested on June 14, 2024, and booked into the Charleston County jail. On June 19, just four days before his death, Bell showed a deputy a rope he made from a mattress cover and admitted he tried to hang himself, saying, “It didn’t work.”

Shockingly, the deputy didn’t fill out a required observation form to document the suicide attempt. When questioned later, she said she normally would have filled it out, but didn’t know why she didn’t in this case.

Medical Oversight Raises Concerns

A medical professional removed Bell from suicide watch without being informed about the rope incident. According to the SLED report, she later said that if she had known, she would not have taken him off suicide watch.

Bell also made alarming statements during a phone call using a correctional officer’s work phone. He reportedly said, “I’m done” and “I’m going to kill myself.” However, the officer who allowed the call said she only remembered Bell saying, “I’m not going to get out of this one, they’re going to send me to prison,” which didn’t seem suicidal to her.

Investigation Results

Although multiple warning signs were present, SLED closed the investigation, and the death was officially ruled a suicide. No jail staff or correctional officers were charged.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, under former Sheriff Kristin Graziano, had requested the SLED investigation. However, when the final report was released, the sheriff’s office gave no comment.

The death of Jordan Bell raises serious questions about suicide prevention and staff communication within the Charleston County jail system. While Bell’s death was ruled a suicide, the SLED report outlines critical oversights that may have contributed to the tragedy. The case is now closed, but the discussion about jail safety and accountability is far from over.

