Charleston cautions residents to keep safe during high heat with the Lowcountry Heat Action Plan Toolkit

CHARLESTON, S.C. – As summer heat rises across the Lowcountry, the City of Charleston has introduced a new Heat Action Plan Toolkit to help residents prepare for extreme temperatures and reduce health risks. Developed with support from The Citadel’s Near Center for Climate Studies, the toolkit is designed specifically for the Charleston area’s unique climate conditions.

What Is the Heat Action Plan Toolkit?

The Lowcountry Heat Action Plan Toolkit provides essential information to protect people during extreme heat events. It focuses on how heat affects Charleston’s climate, using past, present, and future data to guide both the public and city planners.

Kaylan Koszela, the City’s Director of Resilience, explained that the aim is to increase awareness about extreme heat, just like the city does for flooding. “People are really starting to feel the impact of rising temperatures,” she said.

Why Is This Toolkit Important?

Officials say that heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. Charleston, with its high humidity, faces additional challenges that make even moderate temperatures dangerous.

Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) studied the connection between heat index levels and health risks. They found that mortality rates increased when the heat index hit 99–100°F, possibly because people underestimate the risk and continue outdoor activities.

What’s Inside the Toolkit?

The toolkit includes:

Interactive maps to locate nearby cooling centers, libraries, community pools, and safe spaces

Information on heat-related illnesses, symptoms, and what to do

Tree planting maps to help identify areas that need more shade

Health and safety advice for vulnerable populations

Climate data focused on Charleston and the Lowcountry

Koszela said, “It’s a one-stop shop for learning how to stay safe during extreme heat days.”

Public Webinar on May 20

The City of Charleston will host a public webinar on May 20 for anyone interested in learning more about beating the heat. Residents can register online to attend and get expert advice on how to stay protected.

