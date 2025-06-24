Berkeley County saw 12 pets saved from abuse, while two were taken into custody and charged

Two Berkeley County residents were arrested after authorities discovered 12 dogs living in dangerous and unhealthy conditions at a home in the Windwood neighborhood. Douglas James Carder, 64, and Amanda Jean Carder, 58, face 12 counts of animal neglect following an investigation by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Discovery of the Dogs

On June 18, deputies responded to multiple complaints from the community about aggressive dogs roaming the area. The complaints led law enforcement to the Carders’ residence on Compton Drive, where a search revealed the poor conditions the animals were living in. The 12 dogs were found with no access to fresh water and were being kept in unsafe shelters, the sheriff’s office reported.

Health and Safety Concerns

In addition to the living conditions, the dogs had not received their required rabies vaccinations, making them a public health concern. As a result, the Berkeley Animal Center helped law enforcement remove the animals from the property to provide care and treatment.

Sheriff Duane Lewis stated that the dogs are now being cared for and receiving the necessary medical attention.

Ongoing Investigation

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the incident. In the meantime, the Carders remain charged with animal neglect, and the animals are being rehabilitated and cared for by the proper authorities.

This case highlights the importance of reporting animal neglect and ensuring pets are kept in safe, healthy environments. With the swift action taken by local authorities, the dogs are now receiving the care they deserve, and the investigation is ongoing to ensure justice for the neglected animals.

