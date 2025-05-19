Ashley Ridge defeats James Island to win the Lower State soccer title

The 2025 South Carolina 5A Lower State Boys Soccer Championship between Ashley Ridge and James Island turned out to be an exciting battle. The match, held on May 17, ended with Ashley Ridge winning 5-3 and moving on to the state finals.

About the Teams

Ashley Ridge, ranked third in the state, hosted fifth-ranked James Island. The two teams had met twice before this season, with Ashley Ridge winning both games. James Island was coming off a tough penalty-kick win over top-ranked Wando.

Game Highlights

Ashley Ridge started strong, scoring the first goal just six minutes into the game when Joshua DeSouza, who recently returned from injury, scored. Both goalkeepers, Keith McCune for Ashley Ridge and Jackson Crawford for James Island, made important saves to keep the score 1-0 until halftime.

Second Half Action

Early in the second half, Ashley Ridge’s Beckham Harris scored a header from a free kick, making it 2-0. James Island fought back quickly with goals from Owen McCabe and Charlie Adams, tying the game 2-2.

Ashley Ridge Takes Control

Ashley Ridge responded well, scoring three goals in the last 10 minutes. Key plays by Austin Fuller, Bennett Boomershine, and Harris helped the Swamp Foxes take a 5-2 lead.

James Island Fights Back

James Island’s Sahil Jivan scored a late penalty kick to make it 5-3, but the Trojans could not close the gap.

Coaches’ Thoughts

Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris praised his team’s strong response after James Island tied the game, especially from younger players who stayed calm. James Island coach Todd Robinson said his team worked hard and showed great character, but they ran out of energy after their recent tough match.



Ashley Ridge’s victory showed their skill and determination to reach the state finals. James Island fought hard but fell just short in a thrilling match between two top teams.

