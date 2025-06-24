As the Lowcountry prepares for extreme heat, here are some tips for staying safe in hot weather

As summer settles into the Lowcountry, Charleston County residents are facing dangerous heat conditions that could pose serious health risks. With temperatures soaring, local authorities are offering important tips and guidelines to help residents beat the heat and stay safe during these intense conditions.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat

Local officials are advising residents to limit outdoor activities whenever possible. However, for those who must be outside, several precautions can help protect against heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Here are some key recommendations:

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, as excessive sweating and heat can quickly lead to dehydration.

Take frequent breaks in shaded areas or, preferably, in air-conditioned spaces to help your body cool down.

Monitor vulnerable individuals, such as children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions, who may be at higher risk during extreme heat.

Recognizing Heat-Related Illnesses

During periods of extreme heat, the body’s natural ability to cool itself becomes less effective. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headaches, while heat stroke—which is a medical emergency—can cause confusion, rapid pulse, and loss of consciousness. It is important to recognize these symptoms early and seek medical attention immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke.

Stay Informed and Prepared

Staying informed about the weather and taking steps to prepare for extreme heat can help ensure safety. Residents should take time to check on neighbors, especially those who live alone or may not have access to air conditioning, and be mindful of local advisories regarding the heat index.

As temperatures continue to rise this summer, Charleston County residents are urged to stay vigilant and prepared for the extreme heat. By drinking plenty of water, staying in shaded or cool areas, and recognizing the signs of heat-related illnesses, the community can reduce the risk of health complications during these sweltering conditions.

