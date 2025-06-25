As the agency reaches full staffing for the first time since 2021, Berkeley County deputies receive wage increases

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — For the first time since 2021, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is now fully staffed, and officials say a newly approved pay raise is a significant factor in reaching this milestone. The Berkeley County Council voted on Tuesday night to adopt the fiscal year 2025 budget, which includes a $1.2 million increase in deputy salaries. This pay raise, effective July 1, applies to all ranks within the department, excluding the sheriff, and provides deputies with the opportunity to receive cost-of-living and merit increases throughout the year.

A Key Factor in Recruitment and Retention

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb attributed the raise to the county’s growing revenue, which increased by $10 million this year—though down slightly from the previous year’s $14 million. Unlike prior budget cycles that focused on creating new positions, this year’s funding strategy aimed to stabilize existing positions. “If you have a bunch of vacant positions, it doesn’t matter how many positions you have, they’re vacant,” Cribb said, stressing the importance of investing in current personnel.

The pay increase is part of a broader effort to address staffing challenges and improve the overall effectiveness of the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Duane Lewis expressed pride in reaching full staffing at both the Sheriff’s Office and the detention center, a feat he said was “unheard of these days”.

Staffing Improvements and New Initiatives

In addition to the salary raise, the 2025 budget funds the creation of five new deputy positions and eight new jailers, which Sheriff Lewis believes will help meet the growing demands of the county, the largest in South Carolina at nearly 1,200 square miles.

Full staffing will result in:

More deputies on patrol.

Shorter response times.

A renewed focus on proactive policing, particularly in fast-growing neighborhoods like Cane Bay, Nexton, and parts of Moncks Corner.

With staffing levels now stabilized, the Sheriff’s Office is also looking to introduce new community programs. One program aims to pair deputies and volunteers to check in with elderly residents, while another seeks to build stronger connections between deputies and HOA groups in expanding subdivisions.

Sheriff Lewis noted that when staffing is low, specialized programs often suffer, but with increased personnel, these initiatives can now be brought back. The sheriff’s office also offers cadet programs for high school students, including a Boy Scouts law enforcement track that could lead to full-time roles once students turn 21.

Future Outlook and Community Support

With full staffing, Berkeley County officials also foresee greater career development opportunities for deputies, offering internal mobility for those who wish to transition into marine patrol, investigations, traffic enforcement, or special crimes. This will keep officers engaged and give them opportunities for growth within the department.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb emphasized that no other county departments saw a reduction in funding to support the sheriff’s pay increase. “We have about 55 departments in the county, and everyone got the equipment and support they needed,” he said.

Sheriff Lewis thanked the county council and the community for their support, acknowledging that the department’s success in fully staffing its operations would not have been possible without that collaboration.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is entering a new chapter, with a fully staffed team ready to meet the challenges of a growing community. The pay raise, along with the addition of new positions and expanded community programs, is set to improve public safety and provide a stronger connection between the Sheriff’s Office and the residents they serve.

