Ahead – It will soon be ten years since the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church that killed nine people

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Coming this June, we will share a special collection of remembrances from Charleston, reflecting on the strength and unity of a city that continues to heal and rise — Charleston Strong remains a powerful and living message today.

Let’s go back ten years.

Our A Backpack Journalist afterschool program, in collaboration with students from the Charleston Promise Neighborhood, had just returned from a life-changing visit to Voorhees College. A small group of enthusiastic 4th and 5th grade students, guided by Principal Shaw, Teacher Joyner, and myself, spent time on campus experiencing college life — staying in dorms, participating in athletics, attending classroom sessions, and journaling each night.

This entire experience was made possible through the encouragement of Bakari Sellers, a longtime supporter of our work, and his father, then-President of Voorhees College. It was an eye-opening and inspiring trip for these young African American boys — educational, exciting, and deeply spiritual.

Then, the very next day, tragedy struck.

Nine lives were lost at Mother Emanuel AME Church, just blocks away from where we had gathered. In grief and unity, our students and staff paid their respects by visiting the church and standing silently among the many flowers, signs, and tributes left by the community.

Inspired by the moment and guided by their training, our young journalists began documenting the story as it unfolded. They wrote, filmed, and reported with honesty, curiosity, and compassion. The resulting video project became a powerful tribute — shaped by their voices and those of other children across Charleston. We were also deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from the local community.

That video, edited by one of our young talents — who is now a local teacher — still lives on as a reminder of the power of youth, storytelling, and unity in times of sorrow.

Today, these former 4th and 5th graders are young adults, pursuing careers and contributing to their communities. Yet, they remain proud members of our A Backpack Journalist family — bonded forever by a journey that was unforgettable in every way.

In June, as we mark a decade since that pivotal moment, we will be sharing this video and more stories — to remember, to reflect, and to continue the message of Charleston Strong. We honour not only the lives lost but also the voices of the youth who found strength, purpose, and community in the face of pain.

