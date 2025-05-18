A student from Stratford High was named “Student of the Year.”

Berkeley County, S.C. – Justin Grant, a senior at Stratford High School, has been honoured as the 2024–25 Student of the Year by the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities. The award was announced during the committee’s 35th Annual Awards Luncheon, held on May 7, 2025, at the Summerville Country Club.

Along with the title, Justin also received a scholarship in recognition of his hard work, leadership, and positive impact in his school and community.

A Role Model On and Off Campus

Justin is not just a top student; he is also a standout participant in Berkeley County’s Project SEARCH program, which prepares young adults with disabilities for jobs and independent living.

Justin’s achievements are truly inspiring. He is a member of Renaissance, a group that celebrates academic success, and has earned multiple awards from the Berkeley County School District, including:

Turnaround Award

Difference Maker Award – now renamed the Justin Grant Award for Leadership

Outside the classroom, Justin volunteers as an Assistant Soccer Coach at Stratford, supports the Athletic Booster Club, and is actively involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Unified Knights.

Words of Praise from Educators

Berkeley County School District Superintendent Anthony Dixon shared his admiration:

“Justin welcomed me warmly when I visited his classroom and asked thoughtful questions. His commitment to education and his growth is truly inspiring. This award is well-deserved.”

Dan Davis, Justin’s Project SEARCH instructor, added:

“Justin has transformed into a great young man. His determination, empathy, and leadership shine through everything he does.”

Recognised for His Attitude and Impact

Justin’s nomination highlighted his positive attitude and relentless drive to make a difference. According to the committee:

“Justin proves that a person’s value is not defined by their limitations, but by their actions and their impact on others.”

About Project SEARCH in Berkeley County

Started in 2017, Berkeley County’s Project SEARCH program helps young adults with disabilities develop workplace and life skills. Participants gain real-world experience by working in departments across Berkeley County Government, supported by the Berkeley County School District and S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation.

County Supervisor Johnny Cribb spoke highly of the program:

“These students set the bar high. They give their best to their duties and truly bless our staff. Each one shines, and we’re grateful to work with them.”

Pat Gilliard from S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation also praised Justin:

“We saw his potential from the beginning. We’re proud to be a part of his journey and success.”

Justin Grant’s journey is a powerful reminder of what hard work, kindness, and determination can achieve. From school awards to community service, and now a scholarship and title that celebrates his achievements, Justin continues to inspire others by showing that true leadership comes from the heart.

