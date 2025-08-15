Seabrook island

A kid from Berkeley County has been detained in the shooting at the Jacksonville Mall

by Michael
Published On:
A kid from Berkeley County has been detained in the shooting at the Jacksonville Mall

A 14-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at the Jacksonville Mall on August 2. The suspect, whose identity has not been released due to their age, is facing charges related to the incident.

Shooting at Jacksonville Mall

The suspect, wearing a black ski mask, approached three victims in the parking lot of the Jacksonville Mall and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Two of the victims, both juveniles, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, while all three victims are now in stable condition.

Arrest and Extradition Process

The arrest was made with assistance from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. The suspect will go through an extradition process before being transferred to North Carolina for further proceedings.

Ongoing Investigation

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective A. Wilson at (910) 938-6520 or via email at [email protected].

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

A car stop in Dorchester County leads to the arrest of a woman on cocaine trafficking charges

A car stop in Dorchester County leads to the arrest of a woman on cocaine trafficking charges

Barry's Fitness Studio opens its first South Carolina branch in downtown Charleston

Barry’s Fitness Studio opens its first South Carolina branch in downtown Charleston

Charleston County Council will review the contract for the Fort Johnson Road junction upgrade project

Charleston County Council will review the contract for the Fort Johnson Road junction upgrade project

A Hollywood man was sentenced to 33 years in jail for killing his cousin

A Hollywood man was sentenced to 33 years in jail for killing his cousin

Charleston County schools will have a live Q&A on bus transit Tuesday evening

Charleston County schools will have a live Q&A on bus transit Tuesday evening

Seabrook Island is considering restricting low-speed vehicles on a part of its main route

Seabrook Island is considering restricting low-speed vehicles on a part of its main route

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDMCADisclaimer

Home
All Updates
Join
Follow