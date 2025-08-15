A kid from Berkeley County has been detained in the shooting at the Jacksonville Mall

A 14-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at the Jacksonville Mall on August 2. The suspect, whose identity has not been released due to their age, is facing charges related to the incident.

Shooting at Jacksonville Mall

The suspect, wearing a black ski mask, approached three victims in the parking lot of the Jacksonville Mall and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Two of the victims, both juveniles, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, while all three victims are now in stable condition.

Arrest and Extradition Process

The arrest was made with assistance from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. The suspect will go through an extradition process before being transferred to North Carolina for further proceedings.

Ongoing Investigation

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective A. Wilson at (910) 938-6520 or via email at [email protected].

SOURCE