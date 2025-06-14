A group plans to hang 1,000 American flags in the Daniel Island field

This weekend, Daniel Island will be filled with patriotism and remembrance as the Daniel Island Exchange Club hosts its 10th annual ‘Field of Honor’ event. The powerful tribute will feature 1,000 American flags flying proudly to honor veterans, first responders, and other heroes.

A Sea of Flags on River Landing Drive

On Saturday, volunteers will transform a green lawn along River Landing Drive into a breathtaking display of red, white, and blue. Each of the 1,000 flags has been sponsored in honor of someone who has made a difference—whether they served in the military, helped their community, or stood as a role model.

Honoring Our Heroes

The Field of Honor is a special way to show thanks to those who have sacrificed for others. Organizers say this display is not just something to see—it’s something to feel. “Those who have experienced a Field of Honor display know to expect a touching scene,” they said. “Those who are first-time visitors will find that the display must be experienced to be fully appreciated.”

Free and Open to All

The event is free to visit, and everyone is welcome. Families, friends, and community members are encouraged to walk through the flag display and reflect on the meaning behind each flag. It’s a peaceful and emotional way to show respect and remember those who have given so much.

Flags on Display Through July 6

The display will remain up through July 6, giving everyone plenty of time to visit and pay tribute. It’s a perfect outing for the Fourth of July season, offering a moment of reflection alongside celebration.

How You Can Get Involved

If you’d like to dedicate a flag in honor of a loved one or learn more about the Field of Honor, you can do so through the Daniel Island Exchange Club’s event page.



The Field of Honor on Daniel Island is more than just a flag display—it’s a moving tribute to heroes from all walks of life. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting Charleston, make time to see this unforgettable scene of American pride and gratitude. With 1,000 flags waving in honor of those who serve and protect, this event reminds us all of the importance of saying “thank you.”

