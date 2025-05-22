$1.4 million provided in Charleston County’s hunt for affordable housing construction

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston County officials are once again calling on developers to help solve one of the region’s most urgent challenges: affordable housing. The county has reopened its Affordable Housing Land Acquisition Grant Program, offering $1.4 million in funding to support long-term rental housing solutions for working families and low-income residents.

Grant Program Expansion to Meet Urgent Needs

The grant program, first launched in August 2024, is now entering its second round. In its initial phase, $2.5 million was awarded to support housing projects across the county. These projects included single-family homes, small housing developments with fewer than nine units, and properties using Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC).

Now, with an additional $1.4 million available, the county is widening its outreach to non-profit and for-profit developers experienced in creating affordable housing.

Focus on Long-Term Affordability

To qualify for the funding, developers must commit to keeping the housing affordable for a minimum of 20 years. Those who pledge to maintain affordability for 30 years or more may be awarded priority funding. The program defines “affordable” based on federal guidelines, targeting households earning up to 120% of the area median income (AMI).

County leaders say this initiative is critical in a region struggling with rising housing costs.

Funding Limits for Projects

The grant provides up to $250,000 for infill housing projects and up to $500,000 for multifamily developments. These funds can be used to acquire land or repurpose existing buildings into affordable housing units.

F.A. Johnson, CEO of the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation, shared a powerful example of the program’s impact:

“A family in a two-bedroom apartment will be paying $1,200 a month, without worrying about prices going up. These units are now locked in as affordable—something they weren’t before.”

Previous Projects Funded by the Program

In the program’s first round, funds were allocated to three key projects:

The Canopy on Ashley Phosphate Road – received $500,000

Murray Hill and Accabee Scattered Site Development – received $250,000

East Cooper Tower Drive Site – received $350,000

The Canopy, an older market-rate apartment complex, was renovated using the grant funds to meet affordable housing standards. All 32 units are now fully occupied. The other two projects are still in progress.

A Housing Crisis in Charleston County

County leaders say the grant program is part of a broader strategy to tackle the housing crisis. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that housing inventory in Charleston County dropped from 3,574 homes in 2019 to just 472 in March 2022. As of April 2025, inventory has increased slightly to 1,910 homes, but still falls short of demand.

Councilmember Kylon Middleton emphasized the urgency of the crisis:

“We are in a housing crisis, not just in Charleston County, but across the region. This grant represents a new and focused approach to one of our most pressing problems.”

How to Apply for the Grant

Applications for the Affordable Housing Land Acquisition Grant Program are due by June 23 at noon. After that date, rolling applications will be accepted until all funds are committed.

Looking Ahead

The program focuses not only on new developments but also on rehabbing existing properties to make them affordable and livable. Councilmember Robert Wehrman pointed out the visible impact of rising prices:

“You drive through West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, or East of the Cooper, and you’ll see the pressure building. We need to stay ahead of that and preserve affordability.”

SOURCE