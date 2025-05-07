Two Dead, Three Injured in North Charleston Shooting; Suspect Dies by Suicide

A violent shooting in North Charleston, South Carolina, late Monday night has left two people dead and three others injured. Police are now investigating the case as a murder, attempted murder, and suicide.

What Happened

Police were called to a home near Ward Avenue after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found that a man had shot four people following a personal argument. One of the victims was reportedly the suspect’s girlfriend.

After the shooting, the man left the scene and drove to another location on Midland Park Road, where police say he took his own life.

Victims and Injuries

One person died at the scene of the first shooting. The suspect’s girlfriend and two other people who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions have not been shared publicly.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims or the suspect, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are now working to understand the full details of what led to the violence. They believe the incident began with a personal dispute and quickly turned tragic. Investigators are also looking into the relationship between the suspect and the victims, as well as the events that led up to the shootings.

The North Charleston Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

Community in Shock

This incident has shocked the local community. Such acts of violence are a grim reminder of how quickly a personal argument can turn deadly. Support services are expected to be offered to family members of the victims and those affected by the tragedy.

The tragic events in North Charleston have left a community mourning. With two people dead, including the suspect, and others still recovering in hospital, police continue to search for answers. As the investigation unfolds, the focus now turns to healing for the victims’ families and preventing such incidents in the future.

