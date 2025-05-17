Tickets for Charleston Beerfest 2025 at Riverfront Park are currently on sale

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Get ready to raise your glass for a great cause! Tickets are now available for the 2025 Charleston Beerfest, which returns this year on October 25 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. The annual event is known for its wide range of craft beers, live music, local food trucks, and most importantly, community support.

Celebrating Craft Beer for a Cause

The Charleston Beerfest isn’t just about great beer — it’s about making a difference. Proceeds from the event will benefit Palmetto Community Care, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting people living with HIV/AIDS and offering prevention education across the Lowcountry. The festival helps raise funds for their health services, community outreach, and awareness programs.

Over 70 Breweries, Food, Music & More

This year’s Beerfest will feature more than 70 breweries from across the region. Whether you’re a fan of IPAs, stouts, sours, or lagers, you’ll find something to enjoy. Alongside the beers, visitors can enjoy live music, a wide variety of food trucks, and an interactive brewery map for exploring different beer styles more easily.

VIP vs General Admission: What’s New for 2025

VIP Experience Includes:

Access to exclusive VIP-only beers

A special brew crafted just for VIPs

New swag bags filled with Beerfest goodies

Catered snacks and light bites

More shaded areas and upgraded seating for added comfort

General Admission Upgrades:

Access to taproom-only beers

A new interactive map to find beers by style

Improved event layout for better navigation and experience

Whether you choose general admission or VIP, the 2025 Charleston Beerfest aims to offer a bigger, better, and more comfortable experience for all attendees.

SOURCE