There is now a moderate drought in three lowcountry counties

Several counties in South Carolina — including key areas in the Lowcountry — are now officially in a moderate drought, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR). A total of five counties, including Charleston, Berkeley, and Georgetown, have been upgraded to the second level of drought severity on the state’s four-tier scale.

Current Drought Conditions

The drought scale ranges from “normal” to “extreme,” with the moderate drought classification being the second most severe. The remaining 41 counties across the state are listed under “incipient” drought, a step above normal that indicates early signs of dry conditions.

The ongoing drought status results from months of below-average rainfall throughout much of South Carolina. Weather stations in the Coastal Plain and Pee Dee regions — especially in North Charleston, Hilton Head, and Moncks Corner — have seen rainfall levels fall significantly short of expectations.

Rainfall Statistics:

North Charleston : 5.52 inches (42% of normal)

: 5.52 inches (42% of normal) Hilton Head Island : 6.07 inches (47% of normal)

: 6.07 inches (47% of normal) Moncks Corner: 7.38 inches (55% of normal)

According to the Drought Response Committee, North Charleston recorded the lowest percentage of normal rainfall statewide.

Impact on Groundwater and Streamflow

The S.C. Department of Environmental Services reported that declining streamflow and groundwater levels are being felt across the Upstate, Pee Dee region, and the Santee River Basin. These hydrological indicators were key reasons for many counties receiving upgraded drought statuses.

In Berkeley and Charleston counties, falling groundwater levels were specifically cited in the decision to elevate both to moderate drought status.

Wildfire Risks on the Rise

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has also reported a sharp increase in wildfire activity in recent months. In March alone, the agency responded to:

301 fires, burning over 7,264 acres

On March 1, a single-day record of 104 wildfires

Year-to-date, South Carolina has seen a 21.4% increase in the number of wildfires compared to the 10-year average. Even more alarming is the 176.5% increase in the total acreage burned, with 30,965 acres scorched in 2024.

Looking Ahead

With continued dry conditions and no significant rainfall expected soon, state officials and environmental agencies are monitoring the situation closely. Water conservation efforts, public awareness campaigns, and fire prevention strategies may be heightened if conditions worsen.

