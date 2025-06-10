The Charleston County coroner identified the woman who died in a motor vehicle and pedestrian incident

Kiawah Island

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the woman who tragically lost her life in a pedestrian crash on I-26 near Mile Marker 209. Savannah Gamble, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries following a collision with a vehicle. The accident occurred on June 6, 2025.

Details of the Incident

According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, Gamble was attempting to cross the highway when she was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east on I-26. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is leading the investigation into the incident, and further details about the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

Investigation Ongoing

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident. Authorities have not disclosed whether the driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer will face any charges, as the investigation is still ongoing.

