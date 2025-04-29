Summerville Mom Faces Shocking Charges After 6-Year-Old’s Tragic Accident

In a very unfortunate incident that happened in Summerville, South Carolina, a mother has now been charged after her child was accidentally shot outside a restaurant. The case has shocked many people in the community, reminding everyone about the importance of child safety.

What Happened at the Restaurant?

According to Summerville Police, the mother, Tykesa Dixon, is facing three charges of unlawful conduct toward a child. This incident took place on March 11 outside the Pagoda Restaurant at the Shoppes at Trolley on Old Trolley Road.

Deputy Chief Chris Hirsch explained that Dixon had left her three children alone in her vehicle while she went inside the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. During that time, a 6-year-old boy, who was one of the children left inside the vehicle, found a gun in the glove box. Tragically, he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

How the Situation Was Handled

The young boy suffered injuries from the gunshot but thankfully survived. Officials say it could have been much worse, which is why this situation is being taken very seriously. The authorities confirmed that there were three children inside the vehicle without any adult supervision at the time of the incident.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force later arrested Dixon. She was taken to the L.C. Knight Detention Center and is now waiting for her bond hearing.

The Bigger Lesson About Child Safety

This case highlights a very important lesson for everyone — children should never be left alone in vehicles, especially when there are dangerous items like guns inside. It’s every parent’s responsibility to make sure their children are safe at all times. Even a small mistake can lead to a life-threatening situation.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter to ensure that proper actions are taken. Meanwhile, child safety experts are once again reminding the public to keep weapons locked away and to always supervise young children closely.

Stories like this show how a few minutes of carelessness can change lives forever. Every parent and guardian needs to understand the risks and take every possible step to keep children safe. Leaving kids alone in a vehicle is never a good idea — no matter how short the time. Let this be a strong reminder for all families to prioritize safety and responsibility at all times.

