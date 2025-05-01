Step Inside: $12 Million Kiawah Riverfront Palace Hits the Market

A rare and breathtaking luxury property has come up for sale on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Located at 108 Salthouse Lane, this estate offers unmatched views, world-class amenities, and high-end living designed for both comfort and entertaining.

A Dream Home in a Peaceful Riverfront Setting

The home sits on a 1.5-acre plot with beautiful marsh views and direct access to a private golf course and clubhouse. According to Pam Harrington, broker-in-charge at Pam Harrington Exclusives, it’s not just a home — it’s a legacy property.

“108 Salthouse Lane is the kind of property that rarely comes to market,” Harrington said. “It’s thoughtfully designed and perfectly placed on one of the island’s most peaceful riverfront spots. It’s ideal for everyday living and also perfect for entertaining guests in a stunning setting.”

Designed by Experts and Built for Elegance

The house was originally built in 2013 and has had only one owner. It was designed by famous Charleston architect Zach Carney and was recently updated by Buffington Homes to prepare for its 2025 listing.

This impressive home offers 10 spacious bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread across 6,540 square feet. Every detail of the home has been carefully planned, blending style with functionality.

Luxury Features and Outdoor Living

The property includes both attached and separate guest houses, perfect for visitors. It also features a deep-water dock (shared with one neighbour), outdoor decks, covered porches, and an infinity-edge swimming pool. For those who love cooking and entertaining outdoors, there’s even a full outdoor kitchen.

These luxurious outdoor areas make the home perfect for enjoying South Carolina’s beautiful weather.

Kiawah Island Club Membership Required

Because the home is located in a private area called The Settlement, buyers must also join the Kiawah Island Club as part of the purchase. This elite club includes access to golf and tennis, a spa, fine dining, and even an oceanfront beach club.

Pam Harrington believes the home truly represents what Kiawah Island is all about. “108 Salthouse Lane shows Kiawah’s vision of luxury and sustainability developed over 50 years. It’s modern, elegant, and full of charm — and a great value in today’s high-end property market,” she said.

