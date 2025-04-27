Prosecutors FURIOUS Over Light Sentence for Bride’s Killer – ‘This Is an Outrage

Nearly two years after a tragic crash on Folly Beach took the life of a newlywed bride and injured several others, prosecutors are standing firm against a request to reduce the sentence of the woman responsible.

Background of the Tragic Crash

The crash happened on April 28, 2023, around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue, according to Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath.

Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving at a high speed of 65 mph when her vehicle struck a golf cart carrying newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson, along with two of Hutchinson’s family members.

Sadly, Samantha Miller died, and the others suffered serious injuries. The tragedy turned what should have been the happiest day of their lives into a devastating nightmare.

Jamie Lee Komoroski’s Sentencing

In December, Komoroski pleaded guilty to several serious charges, including one count of felony DUI, two counts of DUI causing great bodily injury or death, and one count of reckless homicide.

She was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the court.

However, soon after the sentencing, Komoroski’s attorneys, Chris Gramiccioni and Nathan Williams, filed a motion asking for a reduced sentence. They argued that the punishment was “unwarranted and grossly disproportionate” compared to similar cases in the area.

State’s Response to the Motion

Prosecutors have strongly opposed the request. In a new court filing, they argue that the sentence was fair and properly followed state guidelines. They stated that the judge considered all necessary information before handing down the sentence.

The prosecutors also rejected the defense’s claim that the sentence amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.” They referred to the case of State v. Harrison, which sets the standard for determining if a sentence is “grossly disproportionate.” According to them, Komoroski’s case does not meet that standard.

Furthermore, they pointed out that comparing her case to other felony DUI cases was unnecessary, as the court carefully weighed all evidence before deciding on the 25-year sentence.

Victims Oppose Any Sentence Reduction

Adding more weight to the prosecutors’ argument, the victims and their families have also expressed strong opposition to any reduction in Komoroski’s sentence.

They believe the original sentence rightly reflects the seriousness of the crime and the pain it has caused.

Currently, Jamie Lee Komoroski remains in custody at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The tragic loss of Samantha Miller and the severe injuries suffered by her loved ones continue to leave a deep scar on the community. Prosecutors and victims alike believe that Jamie Lee Komoroski’s sentence is just and appropriate, given the gravity of her actions. As the court reviews the request for a sentence reduction, the fight for justice for the victims continues. This case serves as a painful reminder of the devastating impact impaired and reckless driving can have on innocent lives.

