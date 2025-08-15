Police make an arrest in the hit-and-run death in North Charleston

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Charleston following a disturbance call on Thursday morning.

Fatal Crash on Rivers Avenue

The incident occurred during the early hours of August 5, when North Charleston officers responded to a hit-and-run on Rivers Avenue and Piggly Wiggly Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver had fled the scene, and Herbert Dawson Jr., 47, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Disturbance Leads to Arrest

On Thursday morning, officers responded to a disturbance at Flintwood Court, where a caller reported that a person causing the disturbance was the owner of a Ford F-150 linked to the deadly crash. Investigators confirmed the vehicle’s involvement, leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Lewis Pinckney.

Charges and Detention

Pinckney has been charged with trespassing and hit-and-run resulting in death. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

SOURCE