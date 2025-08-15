Kiawah Island

Police make an arrest in the hit-and-run death in North Charleston

by Michael
Published On:
https://www.newsbreak.com/wcbd-count-on-2-1589985/4175069365878-police-make-arrest-in-deadly-north-charleston-hit-and-run

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Charleston following a disturbance call on Thursday morning.

Fatal Crash on Rivers Avenue

The incident occurred during the early hours of August 5, when North Charleston officers responded to a hit-and-run on Rivers Avenue and Piggly Wiggly Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered that the driver had fled the scene, and Herbert Dawson Jr., 47, later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Disturbance Leads to Arrest

On Thursday morning, officers responded to a disturbance at Flintwood Court, where a caller reported that a person causing the disturbance was the owner of a Ford F-150 linked to the deadly crash. Investigators confirmed the vehicle’s involvement, leading to the arrest of 29-year-old Lewis Pinckney.

Charges and Detention

Pinckney has been charged with trespassing and hit-and-run resulting in death. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

CARTA and TriCounty Link offer free bus rides to older citizens.

CARTA and TriCounty Link offer free bus rides to older citizens.

MUSC Health considering a bid for control of troubled Grand Strand facilities

MUSC Health considering a bid for control of troubled Grand Strand facilities

ICE Will Find You,' DHS Issues Another Warning

ICE Will Find You,’ DHS Issues Another Warning

Charleston police arrested a lady in connection with various offenses, including arson, burglary, and vehicle theft

Charleston police arrested a lady in connection with various offenses, including arson, burglary, and vehicle theft

Journalist Frank O. Hunt, famed for his rigorous but honest reporting, died at 89

Journalist Frank O. Hunt, famed for his rigorous but honest reporting, died at 89

Early cancer screening could have saved a Charleston firefighter's life. Now, he wants to defend others

Early cancer screening could have saved a Charleston firefighter’s life. Now, he wants to defend others

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDMCADisclaimer

Home
All Updates
Join
Follow